WORCESTER (CBS) — As Mass. State Police Trooper Daniel Gill threw on the lights and sirens to his cruiser on Sunday, he wasn’t rushing to a crime scene, he was rushing to the hospital. Marianna Mello-Merino was about to give birth in his back seat.

Mello-Merino, who was in labor, and a friend had been driving to the hospital when they decided to ask police for help working through traffic.

It was a mad dash to the hospital sirens in all for a state trooper who assisted a mom in labor. Today Officer Gill meets baby and parents he helped rush to the hospital in his cruiser on Fathers Day #wbz pic.twitter.com/FrEVb8hGwa — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) June 19, 2018

Gill was able to get the mother to Worcester’s Saint Vincent Hospital just in time for little Samuel Alexander to be born. Happy and healthy, Sammy weighed in at six pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

On Tuesday, Gill got to meet the eager baby boy and the Mello-Merinos were able to personally thank him for his service.