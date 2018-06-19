LYNN (CBS) – “It looked like a bomb had gone off,” said Jennifer Kyminas, who lives in the Lynn building where a car slammed into someone’s living room two doors down Monday. “It was a shock to see somebody inside of our building. I wanted a garage, but not this way.”

Police say the 72-year-old woman behind the wheel thought she was hitting the brakes, when instead she hit the accelerator.

Right at the point of impact, is the spot where Harry Thomas’ granddaughter normally hangs out with her two kids. Fortunately, they had gone to the movies, and her baby boy was upstairs with babysitter Maureen Baker.

“We’re OK now,” said Baker. “But what if?”

“The car was pushed all the way up,” said Thomas. “All the way up against the wall, almost to the second wall, so they would have been crushed.”

Thomas is now calling for protective barriers to be installed around the building where it happened, and all buildings. “Mandate by law. Put the barriers up.”

Before the car slammed into the building, it also hit an SUV parked nearby, crushing the side and rear window. Alejandro Nina, who owns the SUV, said he’s “very grateful nobody got hurt, could have been way worse than this.”

Police say the driver is not facing charges at this point, but they’re still investigating.