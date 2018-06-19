BOSTON (CBS) – Danica Shurlan is still stunned that a random guy kicked her eight-week-old Maltese puppy Zeze.

“It was traumatizing, shocking that somebody could actually do this to such to an animal,” said Shurlan.

“I can’t even believe somebody could do something like that,” said Anthony Giugliano, Shurlan’s boyfriend.

Giugliano spent all day Tuesday near where his girlfriend said it happened on Chaucer Street in East Boston. He walked around the area hoping to spot the person who hurt the dog.

“I’m very broken hearted, very broken hearted. I’ve been crying all day,” said Giugliano.

The dog has been sleeping since it returned home from the vet Tuesday night. It’s on pain medication and will need a checkup in the coming days for suffering blunt trauma to the jaw.

“Close observation make sure she can eat, open her jaw and eat,” said Shurlan.

Shurlan is planning to file a police report in Boston and hopes cops can prevent this from happening to someone else.