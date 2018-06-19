BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — The man accused of trying to kidnap a jogger in Bridgewater on Sunday morning was arraigned from his hospital bed at Boston Medical Center on Tuesday.

Gordon J. Lyons, 57, of Bridgewater, is charged with kidnapping, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery.

According to police, Lyons was driving on Pleasant Street in Bridgewater around 7:35 a.m. on Sunday when he pulled his car over and tried to grab hold of a woman jogging by.

A struggle between Lyons and the 37-year-old woman ensued and Lyons sexually assaulted her, police said. He then got back in his car and drove off after a neighbor noticed the attack.

Surveillance video of the alleged assault was also released.

At his arraignment on Tuesday, Lyons pleaded not guilty to all charges. He will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Prosecutors revealed that Lyons was convicted of rape in 1978 case from Barnstable.

Lyon was allowed to have his face covered by a bed sheet.