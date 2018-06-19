  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PM48 Hours: NCIS
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By ALEX VEIGA, AP Business Writer
Filed Under:Dow Jones, General Electric, Local TV, Walgreens

LOS ANGELES (AP) — General Electric will be dropped from the Dow Jones industrial average next week, ending the industrial conglomerate’s more than 100-year run in the 30-company blue chip index.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said Tuesday that GE will be removed from index before the open of trading next Tuesday. Its slot will go to drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Boston-based GE was an original member of the Dow Jones industrials dating back to 1896. It had been a continuous member of the Dow since 1907.

GE has been struggling in recent years, shrinking dramatically since it became entangled in the financial crisis a decade ago.

The company is under investigation related to a $15 billion hit it took to cover miscalculations at an insurance unit.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s