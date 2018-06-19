BOSTON (CBS) – Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh had some harsh words for President Donald Trump and his administration’s actions that have led to immigrant children being separated from their parents at the border.

“There’s no reason to separate the kids from their mothers and fathers,” Walsh said after attending the opening of the Boston Celtics new Auerbach Center in Brighton. “That’s the most inhumane thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Trump said Tuesday “you have to take the children away,” when parents are being prosecuted for entering the country illegally. He says it’s on Congress to find a solution that doesn’t involve splitting up families.

“This is all on the White House, this is all on the president,” Walsh said. “As a father, he’s an embarrassment.”

Walsh said any member of Congress who is not committed to taking action on the border situation should resign.

“I think it’s a disgrace,” he said. “This is a complete breakdown in who we are as a country right now.”

Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday reaffirmed his decision to call off sending Massachusetts National Guard resources to the border as a result of the child separation policy. And state Attorney General Maura Healey joined other Democratic prosecutors in sending a letter to the White House urging Trump to change course.