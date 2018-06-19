CHARLTON (CBS) – Charlton’s Board of Selectmen voted to move forward with a plan to turn an orchard into a large-scale marijuana farm.

Despite a petition to rescind a host agreement for the facility, board members decided to greenlight the project, drawing boos and applause from a crowded auditorium.

Valley Green Grow LLC entered into a purchase agreement with Charlton Orchards after the owners decided it was time to retire.

Valley Green Grow says the site could bring up to 300 jobs to Charlton and provided tax money to the town.

Opponents say the pot farm would be too close to schools and neighborhoods and could cause a traffic problem.

“Very disappointed in town officials. This was a deceptive process. It was not open,” said Gerard Russell, a vocal opponent.