RANDOLPH (CBS) — Several cars in Randolph were vandalized overnight, police say.

The vandalism, various black spray-painted marks and messages, was first reported around 6 a.m. on Tuesday. About 20 cars in total were damaged between North Main and North Streets, according to police, as of Tuesday afternoon.

randolphcarvandalism Over A Dozen Cars Vandalized Overnight In Randolph

A vandalized car in Randolph (Photo Courtesy: Cory Sullivan)

The cars seem to have been chosen at random.

At least one car had “666” spray-painted on it, another had a swastika. Two trucks were keyed.

Police are investigating the incidents and ask anyone with information or who also believes they are a victim is asked to call 781-963-1212.

