RANDOLPH (CBS) — Several cars in Randolph were vandalized overnight, police say.

The vandalism, various black spray-painted marks and messages, was first reported around 6 a.m. on Tuesday. About 20 cars in total were damaged between North Main and North Streets, according to police, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The cars seem to have been chosen at random.

At least one car had “666” spray-painted on it, another had a swastika. Two trucks were keyed.

Police are investigating the incidents and ask anyone with information or who also believes they are a victim is asked to call 781-963-1212.