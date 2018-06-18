LOWELL (CBS) — A man accused of trying to kidnap two young girls was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation during his appearance in Lowell District Court on Monday.

Police said Wayne Spencer, a 54-year-old homeless man from Lowell, followed the girls, ages 9 and 11, into a Court Street home Sunday afternoon.

He was confronted by Maureen Santos, the mother of one of the girls. “It was a bit of a fight, a little bit. I don’t remember too much because of the adrenaline and everything happening,” Santos said. “You quickly want to get your family safe. I got him out.”

Santos, another man, and a neighbor held Spencer down until police arrived.

Spencer was charged with breaking and entering daytime with intent to commit a felony, attempt to commit a crime (kidnapping), trespassing, assault and assault and battery.

In court, a psychologist said Spenser yelled obscenities at her. He will be held for a 20-day psychological evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital and will then return to court for a dangerous hearing.