BOSTON (CBS) – Three tornado warnings were issued in Central and Western Mass. as strong thunderstorms moved across the state Monday evening.

The National Weather Service had tornado warnings in Worcester, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden Counties.

The most recent warning was canceled at 7:00 p.m.

CHECK: What To Do In A Tornado

There have not been any confirmed sightings of a tornado on the ground.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Essex, Middlesex, Worcester and Norfolk Counties.

