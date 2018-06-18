NEW YORK (CBS) – The title of stingiest tippers belongs to millennials, according to a new survey.

The CreditCards.com poll found that people between ages 18 to 37 are worse tippers than older Americans. Only 35 percent of those under 30 said they tip 20 percent or more at restaurants, compared to 55 percent of seniors 65 and older.

Millennials were also more likely to leave nothing at all for their servers, according to the survey. Ten percent of millennials said they routinely do not tip, and one in three leaves a restaurant tip of less than 15 percent.

More than a quarter of millennials, however, said they would be open to paying higher menu prices if it meant eliminating tipping altogether.

The survey also notes that customers in the northeast usually tip more.