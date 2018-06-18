SAUGUS (CBS) – Several homes and businesses in Saugus were evacuated Monday morning because of a gas leak.

Natural gas started seeping out of old iron pipes underneath Lincoln Avenue around 9 a.m. Police and firefighters cleared out the neighborhood as a precaution while National Grid repaired the leak.

“This is about the third time this has happened, in the last month or so,” Peter Rossetti Jr., the owner of Rossetti Insurance, told WBZ-TV. His was one of the many businesses evacuated. “This time it’s a little more serious because of the level of gas inside the building was at a very high level. Police and fire won’t allow us into the building.”

Saugus Fire Capt. James Hughes described the leak as “very high, explosive levels of gas.”

“We have it pretty well under control now. The readings are starting to come down after some ventilation but there is still some significant gas,” said Hughes. “The gas company is in the process right now of locating and digging to cap the leak.”

Rossetti was thankful for their quick response.

“It could be a whole lot worse and it could be some serious issues. But, fortunately no injuries, nothing other than lost time,” he said.

Saugus firefighters predicted they would be on scene for several hours before businesses could reopen. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area until the leak was cleared.