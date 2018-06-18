WEATHER ALERTRecord Heat Expected With A Severe Thunderstorm Risk
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Melrose, Wedding Anniversary, World War II Veteran

MELROSE (CBS) — Roy and Ruth Baker have reached a rare milestone: their 77th wedding anniversary.

While family celebrated with cake and champagne on Sunday, their official anniversary is Monday, June 18.

77thanniversary Melrose High School Sweethearts Celebrate 77th Wedding Anniversary

Roy and Ruth Baker celebrate their 77th wedding anniversary with family (Photo Courtesy: Megan Weaver)

Both Roy and Ruth were born and raised in Melrose. They began dating in high school.

Roy fought in World War II and went on to be a Melrose firefighter for 30 years.

royandruthbaker Melrose High School Sweethearts Celebrate 77th Wedding Anniversary

Ruth and Roy Baker celebrating their 77th wedding anniversary (Photo Courtesy: Megan Weaver)

Now the couple has two children, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. They still live Melrose too, at the Residence of Melrose Station.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s