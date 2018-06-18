MELROSE (CBS) — Roy and Ruth Baker have reached a rare milestone: their 77th wedding anniversary.

While family celebrated with cake and champagne on Sunday, their official anniversary is Monday, June 18.

Both Roy and Ruth were born and raised in Melrose. They began dating in high school.

Roy fought in World War II and went on to be a Melrose firefighter for 30 years.

Now the couple has two children, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. They still live Melrose too, at the Residence of Melrose Station.