By Juli McDonald
Filed Under:Juli McDonald, Lowell, Shooting

LOWELL (CBS) – A man was killed and two others have life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Lowell.

Police were at the Smith Street scene for hours throughout the afternoon and evening Monday. Neighbors say it’s not the first time they’ve seen gun violence right outside their doors. Witnesses heard a number of gunshots.

Video from Skyeye shows the house in Lowell at the center of Monday’s deadly shooting investigation.

One man was killed and 2 were wounded in a shooting in Lowell (WBZ-TV)

One man was shot to death at the property in the middle of the afternoon. Two other men were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Lowell Police cruisers lined Smith Street for hours, blocking the entrance to the Highlands neighborhood at Westford Street.

Investigators could be seen coming and going from the residence itself, but also appeared to be photographing the alley or yard to the right of the house.

There is no word on a motive, or whether the men are known to police.

Investigators have not released the names of the men involved. No arrests have been made.

