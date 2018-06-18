WESTWOOD (CBS) — An accidental discharge of a can of mace inside Frugal Fannie’s sent 12 people to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Employees and shoppers could be seen streaming out of the store off Route 1 just after 2 p.m., while numerous fire trucks and ambulances waited outside.

“We just ran out,” a woman who had been in the dressing room told WBZ-TV’s Anaridis Rodriguez. She said some in the store were “coughing a lot” and others said they were dizzy.

The Westwood fire chief told WBZ-TV 11 people inside the store and a firefighter were hospitalized. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The incident is not suspicious, the fire chief said. The store was expected to re-open Monday afternoon.