WEATHER ALERTSevere Thunderstorms Possible
Filed Under:Frugal Fannie's, Local TV, Westwood

WESTWOOD (CBS) — An accidental discharge of a can of mace inside Frugal Fannie’s sent 12 people to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Employees and shoppers could be seen streaming out of the store off Route 1 just after 2 p.m., while numerous fire trucks and ambulances waited outside.

“We just ran out,” a woman who had been in the dressing room told WBZ-TV’s Anaridis Rodriguez. She said some in the store were “coughing a lot” and others said they were dizzy.

The Westwood fire chief told WBZ-TV 11 people inside the store and a firefighter were hospitalized. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The incident is not suspicious, the fire chief said. The store was expected to re-open Monday afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s