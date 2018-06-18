BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Gov. Charlie Baker is reversing course on his earlier decision to send National Guard resources to the United States border with Mexico because of the Trump administration’s policy separating some immigrant children from their parents.

“Governor Baker directed the National Guard not to send any assets or personnel to the Southwest border today because the federal government’s current actions are resulting in the inhumane treatment of children.” spokeswoman Lizzy Guyton said in a statement to WBZ-TV.

The helicopter crew has been set to fly down later this month to work with federal officials to help track illegal activity along the border with Mexico.

Baker said Massachusetts won’t be participating until the family separation policy is changed.

On Sunday, Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy joined a protest in Texas against the policy. He called the practice of family separation “monstrous.”

President Donald Trump on Monday again falsely blamed Democrats for the policy and declared he would keep the U.S. from becoming “a migrant camp.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)