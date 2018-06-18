BOSTON (CBS) – Well we’ve certainly been this hot before. But it’s been a while.

Our temperatures are going to soar into the 90’s Monday, reaching record levels for some communities. And that’s without the humidity factored in.

The dew point will climb through the day, making it feel even hotter and heat index values will top out between 98 and 104 for the city of Boston, Metrowest into southern New Hampshire.

If you have to be outside Monday, take it easy, seek shade when you can and make sure to stay hydrated! It goes without saying, but wearing lightweight and light colored clothing will also help a bit. The spot for a bit of relief? The South Coast to Cape Cod, where it will be very warm, but not extreme. Expect heat index values there to be in the upper 70’s to middle 80’s.

Air quality will be pretty poor Monday too – those with respiratory illnesses will notice the difference, along with some of the elderly and young children.

Along with the heat comes the risk of some isolated to scattered severe weather later today too. An approaching front will be the trigger for storms to start to pop late this afternoon into the evening.

Not everyone is going to see a storm and not every storm is going to become damaging, but it’s important to have a backup plan to seek shelter indoors should a storm head your way.

In any storms that develop, frequent lightning, heavy downpours and strong wind gusts (40-60 mph) are possible. The time frame of concern is generally 4 to 11 p.m.