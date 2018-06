MALDEN (CBS) – A water main break has slowed down the morning commute on Route 1 near the Malden-Revere line.

Water started pouring out onto the northbound lanes around 3 a.m. near the Lynn Street exit.

Maintenance crews shut off the water supply, but only one lane of traffic was getting by for rush hour. All ramps in the area were closed.

There’s no word yet on what caused the break.