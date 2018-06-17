BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady is on the football field on Sundays in the fall. But this Sunday, he was talking football and more with Oprah Winfrey.

In the “Super Soul Sunday” interview, Brady was asked about when he plans to retire. The quarterback, who turns 41 in August, admitted that it’s on the horizon.

“I think about it more now than I used to,” Brady said. “I think now I’m seeing there’s definitely an end coming sooner rather than later.”

Winfrey also asked Brady about his relationship with head coach Bill Belichick, which some reports claim has been strained in recent months.

“I mean, I love him. I love that he is an incredible coach, mentor for me,” Brady said. “He’s pushed me in a lot of ways. Like everything, we don’t agree on absolutely everything, but that’s relationships.”

Brady had one quote that will surely excite Patriots fans. Despite having won five Super Bowls so far in his career, Brady still is eyeing more.

“I still feel like there’s more to be accomplished,” he told Winfrey.