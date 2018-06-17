  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Father's Day, Seth Moulton

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton used Father’s Day to announce some personal news.

Moulton said he and his wife Liz Boardman are expecting their first child — a girl — in the fall.

The Massachusetts Democrat made the announcement in a not-so-cryptic post on Twitter on Sunday.

The tweet showed a photo of Moulton and his wife sitting at a table with a glass of milk, a glass of water and a baby bottle.

The tweet said: “Excited to announce I will be outnumbered in our house this fall! At least milk will still be the drink of choice.”

Moulton and Boardman were married last in September in Marblehead.

