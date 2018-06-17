WEATHER ALERTStifling Heat Arrives Monday
BOSTON (CBS) – Summer, arriving Thursday, is pretty much right on schedule when it comes to the temperatures.

summer Stifling Heat Likely To Bring New Englands Highest Temperatures In Years

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Some of the hottest temperatures we’ve experienced in two years are likely heading into Monday afternoon. In fact, Boston and Worcester have the chance to set or tie record highs for June 18.

record1 Stifling Heat Likely To Bring New Englands Highest Temperatures In Years

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

record2 Stifling Heat Likely To Bring New Englands Highest Temperatures In Years

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Monday will start off on a mild note. Overnight, a partly to mostly cloudy sky will keep a summer-like feel in the air. Temperatures will only fall into the middle 60s for lows.

low Stifling Heat Likely To Bring New Englands Highest Temperatures In Years

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Temperatures will quickly rise into the mid-to-upper 90s, especially in the Merrimack and Connecticut River valleys.

highs Stifling Heat Likely To Bring New Englands Highest Temperatures In Years

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Couple that with tropical humidity that moves in, and heat index values will reach the triple digits in some locations!

heatindex Stifling Heat Likely To Bring New Englands Highest Temperatures In Years

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Because of the dangerous heat, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory to go into effect Monday midday.

heatadvisory Stifling Heat Likely To Bring New Englands Highest Temperatures In Years

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Additionally, the stagnant air will cause some poor air quality. The Mass DEP has put an Air Quality Alert in place for tomorrow afternoon.

Increasing heat and humidity and lack of mixing may cause an increase in the amount of low-level ozone, that can be linked to respiratory problems, especially for people who tend to be more sensitive.

aq Stifling Heat Likely To Bring New Englands Highest Temperatures In Years

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Relief comes in the form of a few showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Initially, some spotty thunderstorms may pop up in the instability of the day before more widespread shower and thunderstorm chances increase with a frontal passage.

t1 Stifling Heat Likely To Bring New Englands Highest Temperatures In Years

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

t2 Stifling Heat Likely To Bring New Englands Highest Temperatures In Years

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

 

It’s not looking like a ton of rain with this frontal passage, but it does bring some drier air to New England for Tuesday.

rain Stifling Heat Likely To Bring New Englands Highest Temperatures In Years

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Boston has only seen a trace of rain over the last 12 days, with minimal amounts expected over the upcoming week. The abnormally dry soil conditions north and west of town are bound to grow with the lack of rain.

If you’re looking for silver linings, the rest of the week will be warm but not hot.

