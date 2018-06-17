  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMPhantom Gourmet
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMInstinct
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Haverhill, Heat, School Closings

HAVERHILL (CBS) – Students in Haverhill will have a half day on Monday due to temperatures that are expected to be near 100 degrees.

Class will dismissed on the half-day schedule that is in place as the region deals with “oppressive heat,” Superintendent of Schools Jim Scully announced on Sunday.

Parents are urged to check school calendars for the specific dismissal details.

The half day will not impact the last day of school in Haverhill, which is scheduled for Friday.

Lowell High School may be forced to close on Monday. The school has regularly been 10-15 degrees above the outside temperature during the day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s