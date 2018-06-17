HAVERHILL (CBS) – Students in Haverhill will have a half day on Monday due to temperatures that are expected to be near 100 degrees.

Class will dismissed on the half-day schedule that is in place as the region deals with “oppressive heat,” Superintendent of Schools Jim Scully announced on Sunday.

Parents are urged to check school calendars for the specific dismissal details.

The half day will not impact the last day of school in Haverhill, which is scheduled for Friday.

Lowell High School may be forced to close on Monday. The school has regularly been 10-15 degrees above the outside temperature during the day.