BOSTON (CBS) — A recent report by the NAACP in Boston found the percentage of minority teachers in Boston schools is the same as it was a decade ago, and the percentage of black teachers, in particular, is down.

President of the Boston Chapter of the NAACP Tanisha Sullivan sat with WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller to discuss.

“There are two things that we need to look at. One is, specifically, the policies that we here in the city of Boston have implemented in the past four to five years that have had, presumably, an adverse impact on teacher diversity,” said Sullivan.

She pointed to the implementation of the teacher evaluation rubric in 2012/2013 and the mutual consent hiring policy. “Both of them, certainly, facially, neutral. But when we look at the data, both of them have had an adverse impact on teachers of color.”

According to Sullivan, research shows “there is a positive impact that happens for all students, irrespective of race, when there is diversity among the teaching core. So when we talk about high expectations in the classroom, or if we talk about culturally responsive teaching practices that an educator may have, or even simply just the role modeling of having someone who is standing in front of a classroom, working around a classroom day in and day out who looks like you, who is in a position of authority and leadership. That does have a positive impact on our young people.”

Having a diverse representation always matters, said Sullivan in reference to politics as well. “It is good for us as a Commonwealth, as a city, as a nation to have representation that is representative,” she said.

In the Democratic primary race of District Seven in Massachusetts, incumbent Democrat, Mike Capuano is up against Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley, a black woman. This is the only majority-minority congressional district in the state. If Pressley won, she would be the only black person in the delegation.

The Boston branch of the NAACP refrains from endorsing any candidates.

When Gov. Baker won the election in 2014, he reached out to the minority population for the vote in exchange for many promises. “I think he has made some strides [toward those promises] over the past few years. He certainly should get credit for particular focus on the economy and on trying to increase opportunities for employment for people, generally speaking across the Commonwealth. That being said, there’s absolutely more work to be done specifically as it relates to communities of color that are still seeing, I think, greater percentages of unemployment and underemployment in the Commonwealth than their white counterparts,” said Sullivan.

She also noted the lack of diverse representation in Baker’s administration. “The reality of is: there is no representation on the cabinet of black people and that is concerning. Hopefully, contingent upon how things work out, that will be different going forward because again, representation does matter.”

Keller also asked Sullivan what she would want to question the President of UMass Marty Meehan about concerning the future of UMass Boston.

She responded with, “how are we going to ensure that UMass Boston continues to be accessible to residents in and around the city of Boston? Recognizing the wealth of diversity: racial, ethnic, cultural, linguistic diversity in and around the Greater Boston area. I think it’s critically important that UMass Boston remains true to its mission and that we make sure that as we are thinking ‘forward progress’ that we are not losing sight of the very people that the institution has historically supported.”