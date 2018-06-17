BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy has participated in a march in Texas to protest the Trump administration policy of separating children from their parents as families arrive at the nation’s southern border.

The Massachusetts Democrat joined the protest Sunday to draw attention to a tent-like shelter to house hundreds of the minors near the Tornillo port of entry in far West Texas.

Crossed Paso del Norte from El Paso into Ciudad Juárez after being turned away by HHS at the Trump Administration’s tent city in Tornillo. #KeepFamiliesTogether pic.twitter.com/31MjVwSr0b — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) June 17, 2018

Kennedy has called the practice of family separation “monstrous” saying all families, and all children, deserve to be treated with dignity and decency.

The protest was led by Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke who said he was working on legislation to end the practice.

Arrived in Tornillo TX where first tent city for kids has gone up. Was refused entrance by HHS. Given amount of misinformation and conflicting info coming from Trump Admin, it’s critical that Congress and American public know exactly how these children are treated by our system. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) June 17, 2018

A Kennedy spokesman said he attempted to visit the facility but was denied entry.

President Donald Trump has tried to blame Democrats for the policy.

