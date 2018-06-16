  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (AP) — Three New England Patriots players will lead a discussion about the criminal justice system with candidates for Suffolk district attorney.

The discussion Tuesday with five people running for the top prosecutor post will be moderated by the Patriots’ safety Devin McCourty, his brother and cornerback Jason McCourty and special teams ace Matt Slater.

The athletes are part of the Players Coalition, a group of NFL athletes that formed to advocate policies to further social and racial equality.

The event will be held at a Boston middle school.

The candidates participating are Evandro Carvalho, Linda Champion, Shannon McAuliffe, Rachel Rollins and Michael Maloney.

Devin McCourty says Suffolk County must elect a prosecutor who will “work with the people they represent to create a fairer criminal justice system that works for everyone.”

