FALL RIVER (CBS) – Police were forced to shoot a pit bull that was attacking a child and woman in Fall River.

Police arrived at the intersection of Bay Street and Mount Hope Ave. just after 8 p.m. Friday night.

Officers found the dog attacking a 4-year-old child and a woman. Police ended up shooting and killing the dog.

Both victims have injuries to their faces and were taken to Rhode Island hospitals. They are expected to survive.