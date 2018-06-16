  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMRansom
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:car into building, Fall River, Jim Smith, Local TV

FALL RIVER (CBS) — A woman and three children were not seriously injured after their car crashed into a building in Fall River.

A minivan smashed into the side of Apollo Safety at the corner of Walnut and Danforth Street midafternoon on Saturday.

carintofallriverbuilding Car With Woman, Three Children Crashes Into Fall River Building

Car crashes into Fall River building (WBZ-TV)

“I was just working at my desk on the other side of the building and I heard a big crash. I thought it was a car crash out front and I ran out and I saw the car hit the building,” said Tracy Carvalho, who was inside the building.

“I was concerned to see if everybody was okay, number one, and then to see if there was any structural damage with the building. Called 911 and they got here within just a few minutes,” she said.

fallrivervideo Car With Woman, Three Children Crashes Into Fall River Building

Surveillance video catches a car crashing into a Fall River building (Courtesy Photo)

A building inspector was also called to the scene.

According to Tracy, the woman driving said her brakes failed. An official cause of the crash has not been determined.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s