FALL RIVER (CBS) — A woman and three children were not seriously injured after their car crashed into a building in Fall River.

A minivan smashed into the side of Apollo Safety at the corner of Walnut and Danforth Street midafternoon on Saturday.

“I was just working at my desk on the other side of the building and I heard a big crash. I thought it was a car crash out front and I ran out and I saw the car hit the building,” said Tracy Carvalho, who was inside the building.

“I was concerned to see if everybody was okay, number one, and then to see if there was any structural damage with the building. Called 911 and they got here within just a few minutes,” she said.

A building inspector was also called to the scene.

According to Tracy, the woman driving said her brakes failed. An official cause of the crash has not been determined.