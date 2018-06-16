  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    12:35 AMPaid Program
    01:05 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston, Dorchester, Home Invasion, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston man was arrested around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday after he tried to force his way into an apartment by saying he was a police officer.

According to police, Taurean Pearson, 36, was trying to break into a Lyon Street home. A man in the home pushed him out of the doorway, and then Pearson slashed the man’s wrist with a knife.

Pearson was running away from the scene when police arrested him.

He was charged with home invasion, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction of property. He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s