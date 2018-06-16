BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston man was arrested around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday after he tried to force his way into an apartment by saying he was a police officer.

According to police, Taurean Pearson, 36, was trying to break into a Lyon Street home. A man in the home pushed him out of the doorway, and then Pearson slashed the man’s wrist with a knife.

Pearson was running away from the scene when police arrested him.

He was charged with home invasion, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction of property. He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.