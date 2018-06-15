Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Local TV, Rowley

ROWLEY (CBS) — Mass. State Police say a person has died after a serious crash on Route 1 in Rowley.

The crash, involving a Toyota Prius and a dump truck, occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Friday.

A 24-year-old man from Dedham who was driving the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene, Rowley police said. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured and stayed at the scene, according to police.

rowley fatal ax 1 Fatal Dump Truck Crash Shuts Down Route 1 In Rowley

A car is damaged at the scene of a fatal crash with a dump truck in Rowley (WBZ-TV | Russ Chasse)

 

Route 1 at Central Street was shut down for a few hours while police investigated and worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

