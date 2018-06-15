BOSTON (CBS) – An uninhabitable home that was destroyed by fire in Melrose is on the market – for $650,000.

So what does that asking price get you? An 8-bedroom, 2-bathroom home on Lebanon Street. The catch? You can’t live in it.

There is an open house at the property on Sunday. But you can’t go inside.

According to the Boston Globe, multiple offers came in on the listing, so the price was raised by $50,000.

The Globe reported that the property is zoned for a two-family home, so anyone who buys the property could knock it down and build two condominiums.

During the Boston Next series, WBZ-TV looked at the increasing costs and challenges in the housing market.