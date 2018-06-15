Filed Under:Local TV, Melrose, Paul Burton, Real Estate

BOSTON (CBS) – An uninhabitable home that was destroyed by fire in Melrose is on the market – for $650,000.

melrose3 Uninhabitable Melrose Home For Sale At $650,000 Price Tag

Fire gutted this Melrose home, but it is still on the market for $650,000. (Image credit: Paul Burton – WBZ-TV)

So what does that asking price get you? An 8-bedroom, 2-bathroom home on Lebanon Street. The catch? You can’t live in it.

There is an open house at the property on Sunday. But you can’t go inside.

melrose2 Uninhabitable Melrose Home For Sale At $650,000 Price Tag

The home was destroyed in a fie on March 4, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

According to the Boston Globe, multiple offers came in on the listing, so the price was raised by $50,000.

The Globe reported that the property is zoned for a two-family home, so anyone who buys the property could knock it down and build two condominiums.

During the Boston Next series, WBZ-TV looked at the increasing costs and challenges in the housing market.

