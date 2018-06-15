BOSTON (CBS) — Let the madness begin.

Kawhi Leonard was sure to garner quite a bit of attention in the coming weeks, but a report Friday is certain to send the coverage into overdrive.

Leonard “wants out” of San Antonio, according to Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

Kawhi Leonard wants out from the San Antonio Spurs, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2018

Leonard has grown uncomfortable with the Spurs and is ready for move, league sources tell Yahoo. https://t.co/uTux1nZYHV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2018

Kawhi Leonard isn't concerned about missing out on the supermax, sources tell ESPN. There's a feeling of betrayal that at this juncture, appears irreparable. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 15, 2018

Another team to watch in the Kawhi sweepstakes: Sacramento. Kings have talked to teams about the No. 2 pick, per sources, and desperately want an established star. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) June 15, 2018

Leonard, who will turn 27 years old at the end of the month, is coming off a complicated season with the Spurs. He played in just nine games as he and the team shared differing opinions on the severity of his quad injury, which he initially suffered during the 2017 postseason. Reports of the growing chasm have varied over the year, but Charania’s report would figure to add some finality to Leonard’s tenure with the Spurs.

Leonard is essentially entering the final year of his contract, as he has an opt-out clause for the 2019-20 season.

The Celtics have been tied to Leonard, both in rumors and reports. This week, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics made an offer to acquire Leonard prior to this season’s trade deadline, even though Leonard was shelved at the time with the injury.

Wojnarowski, though, reported Friday that Leonard would prefer to end up with the Los Angeles Lakers.

San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard has Los Angeles — preferably the Lakers — at the center of his preferences for a trade destination, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

Sources: So far, Leonard has expressed nothing directly to Spurs about future. Lakers and Clippers interest Leonard — and both teams would move quickly to assemble packages to acquire Leonard. Spurs won't rush. Leonard and his camp had shown interest in $219M super max deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

Leonard is a two-time All-Star and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He was named the MVP of the 2014 NBA Finals. Prior to last season, he had been named to two consecutive All-NBA First Teams and three consecutive NBA All-Defensive Teams. He finished second in NBA MVP voting in 2016 and third in 2017.

With one week to go before the NBA draft, Leonard appears to unofficially be on the trade block.