Filed Under:Boston Globe, Boston Marathon Bombing, Kevin Cullen

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Globe has suspended columnist Kevin Cullen without pay for three months after inconsistencies were revealed in his remarks in the aftermath of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Newspaper publisher John Henry and editor Brian McGrory announced Friday an independent review found Cullen likely fabricated some anecdotes he’d shared in interviews after the bombing, which killed three people and injured hundreds more.

cullen2 Boston Globe Suspends Columnist Kevin Cullen For Marathon Bombing Remarks

Boston Globe columnist Kevin Cullen on CBS This Morning, June 25, 2015. (Image credit: CBS News)

The review also noted an uncorrected error in one of Cullen’s marathon bombing columns but didn’t find signs of fabrication in other works.

Cullen, who was part of the Globe team that won a Pulitzer Prize in 2014, didn’t immediately comment, but Henry and McGrory said he’s apologized.

Cullen has been on paid leave since April, when Boston sports radio station WEEI noted inconsistencies in Cullen’s work and the paper launched its investigation.

