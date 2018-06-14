  • WBZ TVOn Air

WORCESTER (CBS) – You can’t have a list of America’s most mispronounced places without an appearance from a Massachusetts location.

Most New Englanders should have no problem saying “Worcester,” but the city has landed on a Business Insider roundup of the most frequently mispronounced towns, cities and states.

Worcester Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Places In America

A birthday cake for Worcester (Photo credit: City of Worcester/Facebook)

“The Massachusetts town of Worcester has just two syllables in its name: locals call it “wuss-ter,” Business Insider writes.

The list also includes hard-to-say places like Nevada; Mobile, Alabama; Oregon; Detroit and New Orleans.

Business Insider’s tip for tourists is to think of Worcestershire sauce.

