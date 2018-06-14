QUINCY (CBS) — A Randolph man was ordered held without bail after he and his girlfriend allegedly attacked a court officer with a baseball bat and car seat base in an apparent case of road rage.

A 31-year-old Quincy District Court officer was driving on Adams Street on his way back to work when he saw a blue Ford pulled over in front of Planet Fitness. The officer went around the vehicle and continued driving.

At the intersection of Adams and Hancock Streets, the officer noticed the Ford was close behind him. Police say the driver then got out of the car and walked toward the court officer with a baseball bat.

Quincy Police say the victim got out of his car and wrestled the suspect to the ground. While he had the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Oscar Anderson, in a headlock, the officer realized a woman was hitting him with what he believed was a the base of a car seat.

The victim got back into his car and drove to the courthouse where he reported the incident.

Police arrested Anderson on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, witness interference and resisting arrest.

Janaya Ward, 20, was charged with assault with a dead weapon, assault and battery, and witness interference and resisting arrest.

The court officer had cuts on his arms, his uniform was ripped, and he had cuts on the side of his face. He did not require medical assistance.

Police recovered the metal baseball bat they say was used in the attack.

Anderson was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Ward was released on personal recognizance.