BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a relatively quiet period for the Patriots in terms of contracts, but the team is reportedly closing in on extending a valued member of the offense and special teams.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that the Patriots and James Develin are getting close on a two-year contract extension. Develin is currently entering the final year of his existing deal.

James Develin and the Patriots are closing in on a two-year contract extension, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 14, 2018

The 29-year-old Develin originally joined the Patriots as a free agent in 2012, playing in one game. In 2013, he played in all 16 games for the Patriots. He’s done that in four of the five seasons since 2013, only missing time in 2015 due to a broken leg suffered in the preseason.

Develin was named to the 2017 Pro Bowl roster and was part of two Super Bowl-winning Patriots teams.

Here’s a look at Develin’s snap count percentage since 2013:

OFFENSE

2013: 27%

2014: 23%

2016: 31%

2017: 30% SPECIAL TEAMS

2013: 25%

2014: 27%

2016: 34%

2017: 37%

Develin’s rushed for one touchdown in his career, and he picked up a receiving touchdown in the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game victory over the Colts in the 2014 postseason. He also made a catch for a six-yard gain in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seahawks.

Develin spoke glowingly of the Patriots organization prior to Super Bowl LII.

“I think Mr. Kraft runs this organization in a certain way that it kind of breeds success and allows for people to really take care of their business in a way, and holds everyone accountable for what they have to do,” Develin said in Minneapolis. “And obviously it trickles down to Bill [Belichick] and the way that he holds us all accountable and the respect that he has for every player on the team, and he gets the best out of everybody.”

This offseason, the Patriots have re-signed Rex Burkhead, Nate Ebner, Matthew Slater, and LaAdrian Waddle.