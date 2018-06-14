  • WBZ TVOn Air

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A memorial to an MIT Police Officer killed by the Boston Marathon bombers was damaged by a car early Thursday morning.

Cambridge police said a driver slammed into the Officer Sean Collier Memorial at Main and Vassar streets around 12:30 a.m. The car also took out a tree.

crash11 Car Hits, Damages Officer Sean Collier Memorial At MIT

A car crashed into the Collier Memorial at MIT early Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV)

The 52-year-old driver was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with what police described as “non-life threatening injuries.” His name has not been made public.

“It appears he was not under the influence of drugs/alcohol and there is minimal damage to the memorial,” Cambridge Police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said in a statement.

crash3 Car Hits, Damages Officer Sean Collier Memorial At MIT

Police said this damage to the Collier Memorial was minimal. (WBZ-TV)

Collier was ambushed, shot and killed in his police cruiser on April 18, 2013 by the two men wanted for the marathon bombings.

collier Car Hits, Damages Officer Sean Collier Memorial At MIT

MIT Police Officer Sean Collier. (Photo credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office)

A memorial fund has been set up in his name, You can learn more at officercolliermemorialfund.org

