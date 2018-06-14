CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A memorial to an MIT Police Officer killed by the Boston Marathon bombers was damaged by a car early Thursday morning.

Cambridge police said a driver slammed into the Officer Sean Collier Memorial at Main and Vassar streets around 12:30 a.m. The car also took out a tree.

The 52-year-old driver was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with what police described as “non-life threatening injuries.” His name has not been made public.

“It appears he was not under the influence of drugs/alcohol and there is minimal damage to the memorial,” Cambridge Police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said in a statement.

Collier was ambushed, shot and killed in his police cruiser on April 18, 2013 by the two men wanted for the marathon bombings.

A memorial fund has been set up in his name, You can learn more at officercolliermemorialfund.org