SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A small plane that crashed in New Jersey shortly after takeoff was an “angel flight” headed to Massachusetts to pick up a medical patient.

Two men on board the plane when it crashed on Wednesday were killed. They were identified as 69-year-old Robert Winner and 71-year-old Timothy Scannevin.

Both men lived in New Jersey.

Their twin-engine plane carved a path through a field and across a road before landing in the woods.

Winner has flown Angel Flight missions since 2013, having completed 16 flights before Wednesday’s crash.

Angel Flight is an organization that arranges free air transportation for patients. There are about 400 volunteer pilots who donate 100 percent of costs for each flight.

This is the first time an accident involving an Angel Flight plane has occurred.

“The directors and staff of Angel Flight East are deeply saddened that this accident occurred, and their thoughts and prayers are with Robert and Timothy, and their loved ones,” Angel Flight East said in a statement.

