  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMLive It Up With Donna Drake
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston, South Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Two teenage girls were badly injured when the moped they were riding on collided with a pickup truck in South Boston Thursday night.

The crash happened on East 8th Street at about 9:00 pm. A witness tells WBZ the moped came down a side street from the Old Colony housing complex when it collided with the truck.

moped1 2 Teens Suffer Life Threatening Injuries In Moped Crash

Two girls were injured when their moped crashed into a truck in South Boston (WBZ-TV)

Boston Police say the two females in their late teens were taken to Boston hospitals with life threatening injuries.

A large section of East 8th Street was closed as Boston Police investigated the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s