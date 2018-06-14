BOSTON (CBS) – Two teenage girls were badly injured when the moped they were riding on collided with a pickup truck in South Boston Thursday night.

The crash happened on East 8th Street at about 9:00 pm. A witness tells WBZ the moped came down a side street from the Old Colony housing complex when it collided with the truck.

Boston Police say the two females in their late teens were taken to Boston hospitals with life threatening injuries.

A large section of East 8th Street was closed as Boston Police investigated the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene.