FOXBORO (CBS) – Police are trying to find whoever stole an autographed Patriots football from a community event in Foxboro earlier this year.

Foxboro Police say the football was stolen from an event at Boyden Library on March 27.

The football was signed by the entire 2012-13 Patriots team. Even practice squad players autographed the ball.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mark Bohnenberger at (508) 543-1212.