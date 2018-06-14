BOSTON (CBS) – There is a public perception that flavored e-cigarettes are harmless or at least less harmful than traditional cigarettes, but researchers at the Boston University School of Medicine say e-cigs may pose significant health risks.

They looked specifically at the short-term effects of flavoring chemicals used in e-cigs and found that flavor additives are directly toxic to blood vessels. Scientists say, over time, they could lead to heart and blood vessel disease similar to that caused by traditional cigarettes.

This research released Thursday provides more reason for adults who aren’t trying to quit smoking should avoid them and why parents need to strongly discourage their kids from using them.