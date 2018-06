STONEHAM (CBS) – Fourteen cars ended up with flat tires on Interstate 93 in Stoneham early Thursday morning.

The vehicles all appeared to have hit some debris on the northbound side of the highway near the Fallon Road (exit 35) on ramp around 5:30 a.m.

It’s not clear yet what the debris was. No one was hurt.

Tow trucks cleared many of the cars and all lanes were open just after 6 a.m.