WALTHAM (CBS) – A Waltham woman is desperate to find a wedding dress that was accidentally donated. The owner says it went to a secondhand shop but it was quickly sold. The dress belonged to the owner’s mother who passed away years ago.

The West Roxbury Savers is one of the busiest stores in the region – thousands of items are dropped off each day. Wedding dresses go fast, but the Waltham family is still hopeful.

“You try to hold on to little things left and the dress is definitely something you want to hold on to,” said Darcy Sullivan, who desperately hopes to hold her mother Susan’s dress again.

“My mom had passed away about five years ago,” Sullivan said. “It’s the one piece of her we all have left.”

But as the family helped grandparents downsize, the dress got mixed up with donations – brought to the West Roxbury Savers.

It is a vintage lace dress with a collar and long sleeves.

Darcy’s sister is getting married this year, and dreamed of incorporating her mom’s gown. Darcy hoped her own baby girl might also wear a piece one day, a keepsake of her grandmother in heaven.

“She was a wonderful woman. Very kindhearted. Soft. That’s the best way to describe her. She is very much missed by all of us,” Sullivan said.

This week, a California woman was reunited with her gown that had been mistakenly donated in Palmer, Mass. The Sullivans hope they might be as lucky.

“My mom was a very traditional woman so I think it’s something she would have loved for us to have on our day, even if she was here with us,” Sullivan said. “The fact that she’s not makes it even more of an important item to have.”

The accidental donation was dropped off just weeks ago over the Memorial Day weekend – meaning it should be at the front of its new owner’s closet, and fresh in their mind.