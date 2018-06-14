Report: QB Christian Hackenberg Visits PatriotsChristian Hackenberg was not good enough to play for the New York Jets. He was not good enough to last even a few weeks with the Oakland Raiders. Yet the quarterback is apparently good enough to at least draw some interest from none other than the New England Patriots.

WWE Insiders Pick Money In The BankWWE insiders break down the WWE's upcoming Money In The Bank pay-per-view, which will also include Ronda Rousey's first title shot.

Report: Patriots Sign James Develin To ExtensionIt's been a relatively quiet period for the Patriots in terms of contracts, but the team is reportedly closing in on extending a valued member of the offense and special teams.

Red Sox Sign 1st-Round Pick Triston Casas, 7 Other Draft PicksTriston Casas has signed with the Red Sox and is ready to hit the minor leagues.

In Interview With Oprah, Tom Brady Tackles Kneeling During Anthem, Spirituality, Relationship With GiseleTom Brady sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, and it's a conversation that involves some topics that generally don't get covered in Brady's usual press conferences at Gillette Stadium.