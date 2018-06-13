WEYMOUTH (CBS) – An unlicensed driver is facing several charges after he lost control of his brother’s Ferrari and crashed into several parked cars Tuesday night.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. on East Street in Weymouth. A red Ferrari being driven by John Distasio crossed over the double yellow line, went over the sidewalk, slid through a fence and slammed into two cars in a nearby driveway.

Both of the cars sustained heavy damage. No one was inside them at the time of the crash.

When police got to the scene, Distasio was bleeding with injuries to his face. He told police he was driving 40 mph and lost control when he tried to change gears.

Distasio, who had a revoked license, was taken to South Shore Hospital. All three vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police determined the Ferrari was traveling “at a speed in excess of 45 miles per hour, faster than the posted speed limit of 30 miles per hour.”

Distasio has an “extensive” driving history, police said. He will be charged with operating with a revoked license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, marked lanes violation, and wanton destruction of property.