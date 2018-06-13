ST. PAUL, Minn. (CBS/AP) — A raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul, Minnesota, captivated onlookers and generated interest on social media after it started scaling a 25-floor office building.

The moment you've all been waiting for… The #mprraccoon finally made it to the roof! https://t.co/2jcQ3Jzakr pic.twitter.com/dOztFl5Kxy — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) June 13, 2018

Onlookers and reporters tracked the critter’s progress at it climbed the UBS Tower on Tuesday, interrupting work and causing anxiety for some. By Wednesday morning it had made it to the roof of the building, easing fears that it would plummet to its death.

St. Paul Animal Control put a trap and cat food on the roof, hoping to bring the raccoon down safely.

Nearby Minnesota Public Radio branded the raccoon with the hashtag #mprraccoon. The woodland creature also had its own Twitter account, with one tweet saying, “I made a big mistake.” Many feared for the raccoon’s safety.

Well between me and the woman in the office, hopefully one of us is catching the good side of #MPRraccoon tonight pic.twitter.com/PzhLpS7twu — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 13, 2018

The raccoon was first spotted on a ledge Tuesday morning.

Animal Control said a rescue mission would be too dangerous for both the raccoon and workers.

