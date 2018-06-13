NEWTON (CBS) – Boston-area cyclists beware: one rider says she made a disturbing discovery in a Newton bike lane.

Carrie Mosher says she found a handful of thumbtacks on a Winchester Street bike lane in Newton Tuesday morning.

“Each one of the tacks in the bike lane was point up so someone took a lot of time and care to place them,” Mosher wrote on Facebook after cleaning up the tacks. “I just don’t understand.”

Landry’s Bicycle in Newton says another cyclist reported a similar discovery in a bike lane in Needham.