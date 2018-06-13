Find Eric Fisher on Twitter and Facebook

I’m not going to go out there and speak for all dads, but my wish list for Father’s Day Weekend includes fried seafood and cold beer. As luck would have it, the weather is going to be just right for such simple pleasures. Maybe even a beach trip for the win! Summer heat is in the cards for everyone as we head into the weekend with record warmth possible to start next week. Bring on the fried clams.

Yet another day with autumnal dewpoints! Friday will feel refreshing without any hint of humidity.

Before the heat gets here, a cool end to the work week that may feel a little more like a fall day than a summer day. Friday features more crazy-low dewpoints for this time of year (in the 30s and 40s) which will make for a crisp and refreshing feel. The morning starts off with clouds but increasing sunshine will make for a pleasant afternoon in the 70s. Really about as comfortable as it gets as we slide into the weekend. If your family got you Zac Brown Band tickets for Friday night, A) they’re awesome B) plan on it feeling cool as the dry air will help temps fall back fairly quickly after sunset.

With yet more dry air in place, we’ll rapidly warm up on Saturday and get to enjoy a perfect summer day. Bright skies, low humidity, and highs in the mid 80s make it an ideal day to jump in the pool or head to the beach. Local sea breezes will likely kick in during the afternoon bringing some heat relief. But with dewpoints in the 40s to low 50s the warm temperatures should be pretty manageable.

The air still isn’t very humid on Sunday, but we’ll be watching a big dome of extreme heat starting to shift over from the Midwest. With more of a southwesterly flow we’ll see temperatures spike to near 90 degrees on Sunday afternoon! Dewpoints should make it into the low/mid 50s, so it won’t feel overly muggy. But once the atmospheric mixing of the daytime dies down, it’ll feel uncomfortable by Sunday night. Maybe an air conditioner installation for dad this year? In the cities temperatures will struggle to fall below 70F Sunday night.

We’ll have to keep an eye on some instability across northern New England, which could produce some late day thunderstorms. For now, it looks like most of that action will stay north of our area. But if you plan to hike or camp in the Lakes Region or White Mountains I’d keep an eye on the thunderstorm threat.

Toward Cape Cod and the Islands, the ocean breeze will take a little edge off the heat. What a fantastic weekend to be at the South Coast Beaches with highs in the 70s to near 80F both days! Will also help to warm up the still chilly ocean waters. Currently not expecting feisty winds either Saturday or Sunday, so fishing trips won’t be overly choppy this weekend.

General look of heat index values on Monday afternoon – less than ideal. 100F+ values possible

Monday brings peak heat to the area with temperatures aloft at 850mb reaching toward +21C! That’s wicked hot air and provided we get enough sunshine should yield highs in the low to mid 90s. Definitely a very uncomfortable day with heat index values in the area of 100 degrees and not a fun one for teachers and students in AC-less classrooms. Taking a peek at the records for the date, it so happens that June 18th holds the lowest record high for the entire month of June (94F in Boston). I think we’ve got a pretty good shot of getting there.

Temps aloft supportive of record heat on Monday

As a cold front drops south, a chance of thunderstorms enters the forecast on Monday afternoon. It’s our best shot at rain over the next 5-6 days so fingers crossed it’ll come through. Lawns and gardens will start getting pretty stressed out during the Saturday-Sunday stretch as it has been very dry lately. Give them a little extra TLC to get them through the heat – looks like the 90s will only be here for a day or two.

Watching a cold front dropping south late Monday which hopefully will bring some showers and thunderstorms to the dry landscape. Timing will be important as to whether we get the goods or not.