GARDNER (CBS) – Police in Central Massachusetts are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspicious older man approaching children.

Gardner police said that on Tuesday at about 7 p.m., two girls came in contact with a blond, older white man driving an older white van. Police say the girls left running after offered them candy and asked them to get in his van.

A similar incident happened in Hubbardston about an hour later. Two girls told police there they were approached by an older man wearing a hat and sunglasses, and driving a white van with tinted back windows. He appeared to be taking pictures and video of the children, police said.

“The Gardner Police are asking the public to be diligent and call in suspicious activity that could be related to this incident,” the department said in a statement. The Facebook post has been shared more than 2,000 times.