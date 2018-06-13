BOSTON (CBS) – Is frozen orange juice healthier for you than fresh squeezed? Researchers at the University of Seville Spain say “yes”.

Oranges contain carotenoids which give fruits and veggies their yellow, orange, or red appearance. Some carotenoids have antioxidant properties which may promote good health, so researchers wanted to find out what type of orange juice provides the highest amount of carotenoids.

They found that even though fresh orange juice contains more carotenoids overall, by freezing orange juice, the carotenoids are altered and become more easily absorbed in the gut. What matters in terms of the impact on your health is how much carotenoid gets absorbed into the bloodstream.