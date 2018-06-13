BOSTON (CBS) – A jury at Suffolk Superior Court has ruled that the Red Sox did not act negligently, rejecting a fan’s $9.5 million lawsuit after she was hit in the face by a foul ball in 2014.

Brookline resident Stephanie Taubin was sitting in the EMC Club at Fenway Park in 2014. David Ortiz hit a foul ball that struck Taubin in the face.

The seats are normally protected by glass. Due to renovations at the time, however, the glass had been removed.

Taubin sued the team for $9.5 million, claiming the club was negligent for removing the glass. She suffered facial fractures and neurological damage.

On Wednesday, jurors disagreed, ruling the team did not act negligently. Jurors issued their verdict after about two hours of deliberations.

During the trial, attorneys for the Red Sox asked Taubin if she was aware of warning signs posted around Fenway Park. Taubin said she was.

Taubin also told the jury she did not lose any wages because of the injury.